OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Voice Feature For All Users
Binance News
2023-11-22 04:24
According to Foresight News, OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT Voice feature is now available for free to all users on the X platform. To access the feature, users can download the app on their smartphones and start a conversation by clicking on the headphone icon. In September, OpenAI stated in a blog post that the ChatGPT Voice feature is powered by a new text-to-speech model, capable of generating human-like audio from text and a few seconds of sample voice. OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to create five different voices and used its open-source voice recognition system, Whisper, to support users in transcribing their speech into text.
