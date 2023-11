Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Model Release for X Premium+ Subscribers Next Week

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk has announced that the AI model Grok will be made available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week. The release of Grok aims to provide advanced AI capabilities to the platform's users, enhancing their experience and offering new possibilities for interaction and engagement.