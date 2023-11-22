Aggregator_Hook Developed by DODO Team Wins Best Hook Usage Award at ETHGlobal Istanbul Hackathon

According to Foresight News, the Aggregator_Hook developed by the DODO team has won the Best Hook Usage Award at the ETHGlobal Istanbul Hackathon. The Aggregator_Hook is based on Uniswap V4 and aims to create a system that accurately maps the positions of liquidity providers on various DEX platforms to Uniswap V4 quotes, simplifying their liquidity management. The project also received the Best Hook Usage Award and first place in the competition, jointly awarded by the Uniswap Foundation and Flashbot.

