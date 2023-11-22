Buy Crypto
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt Resigns Amid Autonomous Vehicle Safety Concerns

Binance News
2023-11-22 02:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise, announced his resignation on Twitter, following recent high-profile developments such as the suspension of Cruise's driverless car testing permits in California and the pausing of operations due to safety incidents and operational setbacks. Mo Elshenawy, executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will assume the roles of co-president and chief technology officer, while Craig Glidden will also serve as co-president and continue as chief administrative officer. Founded a decade ago, Cruise made early strides in urban mobility by offering driverless rides. However, recent incidents have raised questions about autonomous vehicles' safety. This year, a pedestrian was fatally injured by a Cruise vehicle, leading to a recall of all 950 company cars for software updates and the revocation of the company's operating license by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Cruise's statement indicated a commitment to rebuilding the company with a focus on safety, transparency, and trust. Cruise's challenges illustrate the larger issues facing the autonomous vehicle industry. Concerns about vehicle performance, including unexpected stops that disrupt traffic or cause crashes, have affected Cruise and cast doubt on the broader adoption of fully autonomous passenger vehicles. The increased scrutiny from regulators all around the world suggests a possible shift towards more stringent regulation of the industry. Vogt's resignation marks a significant turn for Cruise, as he has been at the company's heart since its creation. His departure comes as the entire autonomous car industry grapples with balancing innovation with safety and public trust.
