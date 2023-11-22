Grayscale Holds Meeting with SEC and NY Mellon Bank

According to Foresight News, analyst James Seyffart reported that Grayscale held a meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Trading and Markets Division, which is responsible for approving or rejecting 19b-4 applications. Seyffart also mentioned that although the transfer agent agreement between GBTC and New York Mellon Bank was signed on November 16, it will not take effect until GBTC is listed as an ETF on the New York Stock Exchange Arca. In addition, other potential Bitcoin spot ETF issuers have also met with the SEC in the past week.

