CoinGecko Acquires NFT Data Infrastructure Provider Zash

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency data tool provider CoinGecko has acquired NFT data infrastructure provider Zash in its first-ever acquisition, with the terms of the deal remaining undisclosed. CoinGecko co-founder Bobby Ong stated that Zash's coverage of NFT data is more than four times that of other alternatives, and plans to integrate Zash's NFT data infrastructure into its existing API products by the second quarter of 2024. Zash's clients and partners will have access to CoinGecko's crypto data API. Established in 2021, Zash provides indexed NFT data for 87 markets, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB smart chain, Solana, and Bitcoin Ordinals. Zash tracks NFT metadata, historical transactions, and lending data.

