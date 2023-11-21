Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition to Release on Three Discs for Xbox Series X

According to Decrypt, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition bundle will be the first three-disc set ever for the Xbox Series X. The bundle, set to release on December 5, will include the upgraded base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The PlayStation 5 and PC versions will also be available, but with different physical makeups. The PS5 version will have the base game on a disc and a download code for the expansion, while the PC version will only have a download code for the entire bundle. A representative from publisher CD Projekt RED explained that the difference in the Phantom Liberty inclusion in the Ultimate Edition is due to technical requirements specific to each platform. The Xbox Series X version will be the only physical version of Phantom Liberty, potentially making it more appealing to collectors.

