Future3 Campus and TON Foundation Launch Incubation Program for Mini-App Development

According to Coincu, Future3 Campus, in partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation, has announced the launch of The TON Bootcamp, an incubation program aimed at fostering mini-app development within TON’s Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. The program is open for applications until December 18, 2023, and 15 selected teams may receive support for integrating into TON’s Web3 ecosystem and up to $500,000 in funding from Future3 Campus. The TON Bootcamp is a Web2.5 incubator that empowers developers to create mini-apps bridging the Web2 experience with the decentralized benefits of Web3. The five-month program focuses on supporting projects building real-world payment and gaming solutions for seamless integration into TON's flourishing Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. Participants may benefit from marketplace opportunities, such as showcasing their projects on Tapps.Center and receiving hands-on mentorship and guidance from TON Foundation's team of blockchain professionals. Selected projects may also receive funding and support necessary to deploy their mini-apps in a system designed for mass adoption of Web3 products. These resources include marketing amplification within TON’s ecosystem, priority access to an active audience of over 800 million monthly users on Telegram, mentorship from leaders at top blockchain investment institutions, and office spaces in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan. Bootcamp participants may have the opportunity to present their products and services to an audience of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors at Web3 Festival 2024’s demo day pitch and showcase events.

View full text