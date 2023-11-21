copy link
Microsoft CTO Offers OpenAI Employees Matching Positions and Salaries
Binance News
2023-11-21 16:02
According to Foresight News, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott announced on Twitter that OpenAI employees can take up positions at Microsoft with salaries that match their current compensation.
