copy link
create picture
more
Epoch 30 Begins With Reduced Trading and LP Rewards
Binance News
2023-11-21 15:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation announced the end of Epoch 29 and the official start of Epoch 30 on November 21 at 23:00 Beijing time. As per DIP 29, trading and liquidity provider (LP) rewards in Epoch 30 have been reduced by one-third. The trading rewards now stand at 1,054,795 ethDYDX, while the LP rewards are at 83,562 ethDYDX.
View full text