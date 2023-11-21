Fortnite Announces 'The Big Bang' Live Event Amid In-Game Currency Price Increase

According to Decrypt, Epic Games has announced a major live event called 'The Big Bang' for Fortnite, scheduled for Saturday, December 2 at 2pm ET. The event marks the game's transition to a significant new chapter and comes amid a shortened 'OG' throwback season. Fortnite remains immensely popular, with an estimated 241 million players over the last 30 days, according to third-party data from ActivePlayer. However, Epic Games has not been immune to economic shifts in the industry, as it laid off 830 people in September and raised the price of its in-game V-Bucks currency. The company cited inflation and currency fluctuations as reasons for the price adjustments, which will see a basic bundle of 800 V-Bucks increase from $7.99 to $8.99 in the United States.

