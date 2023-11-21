copy link
US Department of Justice to Announce Cryptocurrency Enforcement Action
Binance News
2023-11-21 15:07
According to Foresight News, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to announce a cryptocurrency enforcement action today. The announcement comes as the government continues to crack down on the use of digital currencies for illegal activities.
