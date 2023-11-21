copy link
Former Revolut Executive Launches Zeal Crypto Wallet
Binance News
2023-11-21 15:00
According to Foresight News, Hannes Graah, former Vice President of Growth at Revolut, has launched a new crypto wallet called Zeal. The wallet, which was created in 2022, allows users to transfer USDC to their bank accounts for free. Investors in Zeal include Galaxy, Framework, Variant Fund, and Northzone.
