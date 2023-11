Circle Launches Cross-Chain USDC Standard to Expand Usage and Reduce Fragmentation

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the launch of a cross-chain USDC standard, a new solution aimed at expanding the use of USDC and reducing fragmentation. With this development, EVM chains can now deploy cross-chain USDC token contracts, allowing Circle to seamlessly upgrade to native issuance in the future.