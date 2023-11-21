Crypto Trader Turns $98 Into $1.1 Million in 91 Days Through Strategic Investments

According to CryptoPotato, a trader has managed to turn a $98 investment into $1.1 million in just 91 days, showcasing strategic brilliance and market insight. On-chain analyst 0xReflection shared that the wallet address 0xad47…556628e grew from $98 to over $1 million in three months, with every coin purchased being profitable. The trader achieved this feat by fearlessly investing in specific tokens without hesitation, sometimes being the first to invest in the assets. The wallet's largest gains came from ATOR, the native token of the AirTor Protocol, which has grown more than 7,000% since its launch earlier this year. The trader was among the first to invest in the token, purchasing 600,000 ATOR at $0.08 each, and has garnered over $920,000 in profits as the asset is now worth more than $1.70. Another significant profit came from MC, the native asset of the gaming decentralized autonomous organization Merit Circle. The trader bought 100,000 MC two months ago at an average price of $0.29 and has amassed more than $62,900 in profits from the asset. 0xReflection noted that the wallets he is tracking have started purchasing MC, indicating that the token may soon see decent growth. Additionally, the trader made substantial profits from AllianceBlock Nexera Token (NXRA), buying 333,344 NXRA in June at an average cost of $0.05. Over the last few months, the asset has earned the trader $17,044 in profits, with its value currently hovering around $0.11. While most of the gains are unrealized, 0xReflection warned market participants against mindlessly copying the trades, suggesting they use the information to strengthen their focus on certain tokens.

