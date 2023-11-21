Pendle's Equilibria Investigates Liquidity Pool Attack on Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, Pendle's yield booster Equilibria announced that a liquidity pool on Arbitrum has been attacked, with an unknown address withdrawing all liquidity funds. The Equilibria team is currently investigating the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the address providing liquidity was a victim of a phishing attack, leading to the depletion of the EQB liquidity pool on Camelot. This is an independent EOA address and is not associated with any Equilibria contracts. All funds on the Equilibria platform are secure. The Equilibria team is conducting a thorough investigation to identify affected users and will develop a compensation plan for them. They also plan to deploy a new liquidity pool as soon as possible.

