Web3 Startup Privy Raises $18 Million in Series A Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Web3 startup Privy has successfully raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Paradigm, with participation from Sequoia Capital and others. Privy is a wallet company that provides support for businesses such as Blackbird, a dining service, and Courtyard, a sports card website. Former Sequoia Capital partner and Stripe board member Huang will join Privy's board of directors.

