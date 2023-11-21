copy link
PassPay Partners with EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs to Develop Digital Payment Platform
2023-11-21 13:29
According to Foresight News, Japanese digital payment provider PassPay has formed a strategic alliance with the EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs to create a digital payment platform using the EOS blockchain, including the issuance of the stablecoin JPYW. Through this collaboration, PassPayWallet will support the EOS network, develop new token-based services, and enhance security.
