PassPay Partners with EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs to Develop Digital Payment Platform

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Japanese digital payment provider PassPay has formed a strategic alliance with the EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs to create a digital payment platform using the EOS blockchain, including the issuance of the stablecoin JPYW. Through this collaboration, PassPayWallet will support the EOS network, develop new token-based services, and enhance security.