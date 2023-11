Stepn Launches Limited Edition Wearable T-Shirt Collection on Solana

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Move to Earn app Stepn has announced the launch of its Find Satoshi Lab (FSL) Legacy Drop, a limited edition series featuring Stepn, MOOAR, and Gas Hero T-shirts. Users can only purchase the FSL Legacy Drop using USDC on the Solana blockchain.