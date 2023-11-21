copy link
Stepn Launches Limited Edition Wearable T-Shirt Collection on Solana
2023-11-21 13:17
According to Foresight News, Move to Earn app Stepn has announced the launch of its Find Satoshi Lab (FSL) Legacy Drop, a limited edition series featuring Stepn, MOOAR, and Gas Hero T-shirts. Users can only purchase the FSL Legacy Drop using USDC on the Solana blockchain.
