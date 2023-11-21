copy link
create picture
more
Trust Wallet To Cease Support For Aion, Nebulas, And Viacoin Networks On December 20
Binance News
2023-11-21 12:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has announced that it will stop supporting Aion (AION), Nebulas (NAS), and Viacoin (VIA) networks on December 20. Users are required to transfer their funds before the deadline.
View full text