Animoca Brands Partners with Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab to Expand Web3 Projects

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has announced a collaboration with Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab to support and expand the lab's Web3 projects. This partnership includes the NFT series Mocaverse and the PvP role-playing game Champions Tactics™ Grimoria Chronicles. The collaboration aims to enhance the development and reach of these projects in the gaming industry.