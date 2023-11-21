copy link
Animoca Brands Partners with Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab to Expand Web3 Projects
2023-11-21 12:50
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has announced a collaboration with Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab to support and expand the lab's Web3 projects. This partnership includes the NFT series Mocaverse and the PvP role-playing game Champions Tactics™ Grimoria Chronicles. The collaboration aims to enhance the development and reach of these projects in the gaming industry.
