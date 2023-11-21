copy link
create picture
more
dYdX Foundation Reports Over 433 Million ethDYDX Cross-Chain and Over 13.71 Million DYDX Staked Since Mainnet Launch
Binance News
2023-11-21 12:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation announced on Twitter that since the launch of the dYdX Chain mainnet, over 433 million ethDYDX have been cross-chained, and more than 13.71 million DYDX have been staked. The dYdX Chain is a decentralized platform that enables users to trade, borrow, and lend cryptocurrencies. The platform has seen significant growth since its mainnet launch, with a large number of ethDYDX tokens being cross-chained and a substantial amount of DYDX tokens being staked by users. This development highlights the increasing adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and the growing interest in staking and cross-chain transactions within the cryptocurrency community.
View full text