Zebec Foundation Announces Buyback of 2.5 Million ZBC Tokens in Next Two Weeks
Binance News
2023-11-21 12:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Zebec Protocol, a continuous payment protocol, announced on Twitter that the Zebec Foundation will buy back 2.5 million ZBC tokens within the next two weeks.
