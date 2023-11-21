Figure Collaborates with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan for LendCo IPO

According to Foresight News, blockchain fintech company Figure is working with banks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Jefferies Financial Group to conduct an IPO for its lending division, LendCo. Insiders claim that Figure is considering taking its LendCo unit public in the first half of 2024, with a valuation of $2 billion to $3 billion. However, the final decision on the IPO has not been made, and the timeline and valuation may change. Additionally, sources say that Figure's digital asset division, which will not participate in the IPO, is seeking to raise $50 million. Cagney will continue to serve as CEO of the digital asset division, while LendCo will appoint a new CEO.

