Beta Finance V2 OMNI Launches With Support For Multiple Cryptocurrencies
Binance News
2023-11-21 10:34
According to Foresight News, Beta Finance has announced the launch of its version 2 OMNI platform, which will go live in three hours. Upon its mainnet launch, the platform will initially support various cryptocurrencies, including ETH, USDC, USDT, DAI, wstETH, LINK, BAND, SHIB, BETA, PEPE, and MEME.
