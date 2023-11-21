Chainlink Upgraded to A- Rating by Weiss Crypto, Joins Bitcoin in Top Tier

According to CryptoPotato, Weiss Crypto has upgraded Chainlink to an 'A-' rating, making it the second-highest-rated cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. The rating algorithm considers factors such as historical data, technology and adoption developments, and market performance. Chainlink and Bitcoin are now the only two cryptocurrencies with an 'A' rating. Other digital assets in the 'B' category include 0x (ZRX), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Status (SNT), and Ethereum (ETH). Weiss rates a total of 324 crypto assets, with only a few ranked 'A' or 'B'. There are 109 in the 'C' category, and the majority, or almost 60%, are rated as 'D' or 'E'. Weiss analyst Chris Coney advised new investors to start with Bitcoin, but the firm has also placed Chainlink on the same level as Bitcoin. In terms of price performance, Chainlink has outperformed Bitcoin over the past month, with the former surging 50% and the latter making around 25%. Chainlink prices have cooled off recently, dropping 4.8% to trade at $14.30 at the time of writing. However, the recent pullback has been seen as an entry point for further gains.

