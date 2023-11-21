Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Collectibles Drive Avalanche's Daily On-Chain Transactions to New Highs

Binance News
2023-11-21 10:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, a new type of crypto collectibles, similar to Bitcoin Ordinals, has emerged on Avalanche, accounting for over 95% of its daily on-chain transactions. The transaction count on Avalanche's C-Chain, responsible for handling smart contracts, has reached new all-time highs over the past week, hitting an estimated 2.3 million transactions per day on November 19. Historically, Avalanche has seen around 450 thousand transactions per day on average. These new collectibles, known as ASC-20 tokens, use inscription to store information on the blockchain, according to Jacob Everly, a technical product manager at Ava Lab. The surge in ASC-20s has led to the Avalanche Primary Network, which consists of over 1,500 consensus-participating validators, averaging 40-plus transactions per second and even approaching 100 per second at times. However, the block time-to-finality has remained steady at about one second. The average gas price has hovered around 80 nAVAX, resulting in an approximate cost of $0.05 per ASC-20 transaction. Blockworks Research analyst Dan Smith reports that there have been over 6.8 million transactions involving ASC-20 tokens so far. It is still too early for ASC-20s to be actively traded, as there are no specialized marketplaces yet and no portal to view what has been minted. The number of individual users responsible for all the transactions is also unclear. Despite the significant increase in transaction volume, daily average transaction fees and unique active addresses remain unchanged, according to Blockworks Research data. Avalanche is not the only network experiencing activity spikes due to inscription minting; Polygon's PoS chain saw similar activity last week, and Litecoin and Dogecoin experienced it earlier this year.
View full text