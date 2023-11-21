copy link
Fake ImToken and BitpieWallet Apps Found on China's Apple App Store
2023-11-21 09:56
According to Foresight News, Bitrace has reported that fake imToken and BitpieWallet apps have been discovered on the Chinese Apple App Store, resulting in financial losses for some victims. Bitrace claims that the suspected theft group took advantage of the lax review process in the Apple App Store and used keyword ranking purchases to drive traffic to the fake wallet download links. Investors are urged to be cautious of such risks.
