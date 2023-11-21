Manta Exchange Completes New Funding Round With Participation From Multiple Investors

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange Manta Exchange has completed a new funding round, with the amount raised not disclosed. Investors in this round included ABCDE Labs, UOB Venture Management, C² Ventures, and Ocular. Manta Exchange is a platform for trading cryptocurrencies, and this latest funding round will help the company continue to grow and expand its services. The participation of multiple investors, such as ABCDE Labs, UOB Venture Management, C² Ventures, and Ocular, demonstrates the growing interest in the cryptocurrency market and the potential for further growth in the sector.

