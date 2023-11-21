copy link
Animoca Brands Applies to Join Klaytn Governance Council
Binance News
2023-11-21 08:34
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has applied to join the Klaytn Governance Council, as shown on the Klaytn Governance Forum. The company plans to purchase 2.5 million KLAY tokens and seek a delegation of another 2.5 million KLAY tokens from the Klaytn Foundation.
