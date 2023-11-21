copy link
USDT Circulating Market Cap Surpasses $88 Billion, Setting New Record
2023-11-21 08:33
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that the total circulating market cap of USDT has surpassed $88 billion, reaching $88,070,203,023 and setting a new historical high. Historical data shows that the USDT total circulating market cap first touched $85 billion in early November, with an increase of over $3 billion within the month. Foresight News previously reported on November 10 that the USDT total circulating market cap had broken through $86.5 billion, with a 7-day increase of approximately $1.5 billion, setting another historical high.
