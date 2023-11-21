EnigmaFund Venture Capital Launches Excelsior Platform for Individual Investors with Presail Support

According to Foresight News, EnigmaFund Venture Capital has launched Excelsior, an investment and financing service portal for individual investors, with the support of Web3 financing infrastructure provider Presail. The Excelsior platform integrates various processes of Web3 investment, including fundraising, allocation management, token distribution, compliance, and over-the-counter trading, allowing individual investors to participate in investment and financing transactions that were once exclusive to institutional participants. Project parties need to be evaluated by the Excelsior team before they can initiate fundraising on the platform. The funds of participating investors are stored on the platform and tracked on-chain to ensure transparent allocation.

