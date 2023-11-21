copy link
Whale Buys 6.08 Million APE Tokens Worth $13 Million
2023-11-21 07:48
According to Foresight News, between August 2 and November 14, a whale investor, referred to as 'Big Brother,' purchased a total of 6.08 million APE tokens, valued at approximately $13 million. The average purchase price was around $2.13 per token. Since November 14, Big Brother has not bought any additional APE tokens.
