Layer2 Network Blast Receives 10,500 ETH and Deposits into Lido
Binance News
2023-11-21 07:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer2 network Blast has received 10,500 ETH, approximately $21.1 million, after its launch and has deposited the amount into Lido. In addition, Blast has also deposited 4.42 million USDT and USDC. These user deposits will be exchanged for DAI through Curve and stored in MakerDAO.
