Blockchain Debt Management Platform Fence Raises €1.8M in Pre-Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, blockchain debt automation management platform Fence has completed a €1.8 million pre-seed funding round led by Semantic.vc, with participation from Crane Earth, Actyus, and several angel investors. The funds raised will be used to continue investing in development and technology, as well as expanding its business to serve more banks, private debt funds, and fintech companies across Europe. Additionally, Fence plans to double its Madrid-based team by the end of this year. Fence's solution aims to automate asset financing debt management, allowing investors to access real-time updated debt information through API (Application Programming Interface) integration, thus improving decision-making. Furthermore, financing companies can save up to 80% of the usual costs in operations, payments, and reporting to investors due to the automation provided by Fence.

