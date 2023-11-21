copy link
Curve Community Proposes Increasing Borrowing Rate Multiplier to Maintain crvUSD Peg
2023-11-21 07:05
According to Foresight News, the Curve community has initiated a proposal to increase the borrowing rate multiplier in order to maintain the crvUSD peg. The proposal aims to adjust the staked ETH interest rate to 15% and the native ETH interest rate to 11%, making the interest rate difference approximately equal to the Ethereum staking APR. This would encourage the market to actively repay loans. The voting on this proposal is set to conclude on November 28.
