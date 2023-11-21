copy link
create picture
more
Stars Arena Completes First Phase of Migration and Resumes Limited Functionality
Binance News
2023-11-21 07:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced the completion of the first phase of its migration. The platform is now preparing for the next stage of migration and has resumed operations with limited functionality.
View full text