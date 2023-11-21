Ola Partners with Lumoz to Integrate Privacy-Focused ZK-Rollup Solution

According to Foresight News, Ola, a privacy-focused ZKVM-based rollup scalability solution, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lumoz, a ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup as a Service) platform. Ola will be integrated into Lumoz's ZK-Rollup LaunchBase, allowing developers to generate privacy-enabled ZK-Rollups without coding. Ola offers programmable privacy and high scalability, supporting developers in creating both privacy and non-privacy DApps based on their needs. Ola plans to launch its Public DevTestnet by the end of this year and a fully functional Permissionless Testnet in the first quarter of next year. At that time, it will be integrated into Lumoz as the first privacy-enabled Rollup. Ola has already opened applications for its DevTestnet whitelist. Lumoz currently supports ZK-Rollup types such as zkSync, Scroll, and Polygon zkEVM. There are more than a dozen different types of ZK-Rollups running stably on the Lumoz testnet, with a decentralized validator network providing ZKP computing power through CPU/GPU mining. In the future, Lumoz plans to support more types of ZK-Rollups, including Ola, Linea, Taiko, and StarkNet.

View full text