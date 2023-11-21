copy link
OpenAI Executives Plan Meeting to Unify Company
2023-11-21 06:27
According to Foresight News, OpenAI's Vice President of Global Affairs, Anna Makanju, informed employees in a memo that the company's executives plan to continue discussions with dismissed CEO Sam Altman, interim CEO Emmett Shear, and the board of directors on Tuesday morning. The aim of these discussions is to unify the company.
