Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

19 Banks Invest €9.4 Billion in Crypto, XRP Gains Prominence

Binance News
2023-11-21 06:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, a recent report from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) revealed that 19 leading banks across North America, Europe, and other regions have collectively invested €9.4 billion (approximately $10.27 billion) in various crypto assets, with XRP emerging as a favorite. XRP constitutes about 2% of the total exposure, amounting to €188 million or $205 million, making it the third-largest altcoin in the banks' reported commitments. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant coins in the banks' crypto investments, with BTC accounting for 31% and ETH at 22%. Investment vehicles tracking these leading cryptocurrencies also play a significant role, representing 25% for BTC and 10% for ETH. The BCBS report also highlighted other popular cryptocurrencies in the financial institutions' portfolios, such as Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC). Although these coins have smaller percentages, their inclusion indicates a growing interest and acceptance of public blockchains within the banking sector. XRP's institutional interest has surged amid Ripple's legal victories against the SEC and the company's expansion of its banking services to dozens of countries in recent weeks. Crypto institutional inflows reached $1.32 billion, with digital asset investment products attracting inflows of $176 million last week, according to a CoinShares report. XRP saw inflows of $0.5 million, while Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) also experienced positive inflows, with $0.8 million and $0.4 million, respectively.
View full text