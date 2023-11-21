OpenAI Customers Seek Exit Options, Contact Competitors Anthropic and Cohere

According to Foresight News, sources cited by The Information report that OpenAI customers are looking for exit options, with over 100 OpenAI clients contacting competitor Anthropic over the weekend. The startup has raised billions of dollars from Amazon and Google in recent months. Insiders also revealed that other individuals have reached out to Google and OpenAI startup competitor Cohere. Many OpenAI customers are considering switching to Microsoft's Azure service, which offers copies of OpenAI models and other models.

View full text