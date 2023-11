Conduit Founder Announces Public Access to Supernode RPC on Zora Network

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Conduit, a cryptocurrency infrastructure startup, has announced that its founder, Andrew Huang, has made the Conduit Supernode RPC available as a public product on the Zora network. From today, anyone can run a node on the Zora network, allowing for increased accessibility and participation in the decentralized platform.