Emerging-Market Currencies Rebound as US Dollar Weakens
Binance News
2023-11-21 03:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, nearing the end of a tumultuous year for assets in developing countries, a key index of emerging-market currencies is poised for its best performance since 2017 as a late rally pushed investors to lock in higher yields while they still can. The benchmark MSCI EM Currency Index advanced 0.4% to 1718.01 on Tuesday, lifting its gains this year to 3.44%. The milestone comes after a rebound since early October amid improving US inflation data that sparked expectations for an end to interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and even a possible cut in June. The case for an emerging-market rebound is growing, but the pace of recent gains could prompt some traders to take profit and cause volatility in the near-term, said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. The recovery for developing-nation currencies comes in a year marked by whipsawing moves as traders were frequently caught off-guard with premature wagers on China's economic growth, a Fed pivot, and the path of local inflation. After October data showed a sharp deceleration in US consumer-price growth, global markets seemed to reach a consensus that the era of monetary tightening was finally over. This has put the dollar on course for its biggest losses in a year and bolstered the case for investing in emerging markets.
