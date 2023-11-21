Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Emerging-Market Currencies Rebound as US Dollar Weakens

Binance News
2023-11-21 03:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, nearing the end of a tumultuous year for assets in developing countries, a key index of emerging-market currencies is poised for its best performance since 2017 as a late rally pushed investors to lock in higher yields while they still can. The benchmark MSCI EM Currency Index advanced 0.4% to 1718.01 on Tuesday, lifting its gains this year to 3.44%. The milestone comes after a rebound since early October amid improving US inflation data that sparked expectations for an end to interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and even a possible cut in June. The case for an emerging-market rebound is growing, but the pace of recent gains could prompt some traders to take profit and cause volatility in the near-term, said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. The recovery for developing-nation currencies comes in a year marked by whipsawing moves as traders were frequently caught off-guard with premature wagers on China's economic growth, a Fed pivot, and the path of local inflation. After October data showed a sharp deceleration in US consumer-price growth, global markets seemed to reach a consensus that the era of monetary tightening was finally over. This has put the dollar on course for its biggest losses in a year and bolstered the case for investing in emerging markets.
View full text