Mountain Protocol's USDM Stablecoin Launches on DeGate DEX
Binance News
2023-11-21 02:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mountain Protocol's stablecoin USDM has been listed on DeGate DEX, with the trading pair USDM/USDC. USDM is fully backed by short-term US Treasury bonds and offers daily rewards to users in the form of Rebase. The current annual interest rate is 5%, allowing non-US users to earn stablecoin returns by holding USDM. The aim is to provide an opportunity for users outside the United States with a crypto wallet to access US Treasury bond yields. Currently, USDM can only be traded on DeGate DEX and Curve.
