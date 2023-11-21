Mountain Protocol's USDM Stablecoin Launches on DeGate DEX

According to Foresight News, Mountain Protocol's stablecoin USDM has been listed on DeGate DEX, with the trading pair USDM/USDC. USDM is fully backed by short-term US Treasury bonds and offers daily rewards to users in the form of Rebase. The current annual interest rate is 5%, allowing non-US users to earn stablecoin returns by holding USDM. The aim is to provide an opportunity for users outside the United States with a crypto wallet to access US Treasury bond yields. Currently, USDM can only be traded on DeGate DEX and Curve.

