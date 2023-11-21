MetaMask iOS Mobile Releases V7.11.0 Update With Linea Network Token Exchange Feature

According to Foresight News, MetaMask has released the V7.11.0 update for its iOS mobile platform, enabling the Linea network's token exchange feature. The update also improves performance when using applications with SDK and addresses several bugs. The new version aims to enhance the user experience by providing a more seamless and efficient token exchange process on the Linea network. Additionally, the improved performance when using applications with SDK will help developers create better and more stable applications for the platform. This update is a significant step forward for MetaMask, as it continues to improve its services and expand its user base. Users can expect further enhancements and features in future updates as the company strives to provide the best possible experience for its customers.

