OpenAI in Talks with Anthropic for Potential Merger

According to Foresight News, OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with Anthropic regarding a possible merger. Anthropic, which has previously received investment from Alameda Research, is the second-largest project in their investment portfolio. The Information initially reported the news, which was later cited by Foresight News. If the merger goes through, it could potentially strengthen the position of both companies in the artificial intelligence industry. However, no further details about the merger talks have been disclosed at this time.

View full text