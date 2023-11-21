Fantom Foundation Pays $1.7 Million Bounty to Security Researcher After Hack

According to Foresight News, last month, the Fantom Foundation's wallet was hacked, and a $1.7 million bounty was paid to an anonymous security researcher. The researcher had alerted the foundation to a dormant management token in the hacked wallet, which was used for Fantom's FTM token contract. If the hackers had discovered the management token in the wallet they controlled before being detected, they could have directly minted FTM tokens on Ethereum. Based on the token's price at the time of the hack, the Fantom Foundation estimated a potential loss of $170 million.

View full text