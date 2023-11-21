Canadian Regulator Seeks Feedback on Cryptocurrency Risk Exposure Guidelines for Banks

According to Foresight News, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in Canada is seeking feedback on guidelines for how banks should report their cryptocurrency risk exposure. The draft guidelines are planned to be released in the fall of 2024, with the final rules to be announced the following year. The deadline for comments is January 31st of next year. In addition, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is also seeking feedback from internationally active banks through its own consultation process.

