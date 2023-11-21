Buy Crypto
Ubisoft Joins Tech and Entertainment Firms in Suspending Twitter Ads

Binance News
2023-11-21 00:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Ubisoft, the publisher of Assassin's Creed, has suspended its ads on Twitter, following the footsteps of tech firms like Apple, IBM, and Oracle, as well as Hollywood studios such as Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Comcast, NBCU, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The suspension comes amid concerns over antisemitic content on the social media platform. Although Ubisoft's exact reason for the suspension has not been confirmed, the actions of other billion-dollar companies could have influenced the decision. Last week, Twitter owner Elon Musk agreed with a post that has been widely deemed antisemitic and criticized the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism. Media Matters, a U.S. media watchdog organization, reported that Twitter ads for companies like Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity have been placed beside pro-Nazi content, while ads for Amazon and NBC Universal appeared next to white nationalist hashtags. This led to several tech and entertainment firms suspending their advertising on the platform. IBM stated that they have zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and have suspended all advertising on Twitter while investigating the situation. Advertising executives have urged Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino to resign in light of the ongoing controversy, although she has publicly condemned antisemitism and discrimination. Musk has also denied claims that he is antisemitic.
