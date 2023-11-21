NFT Marketplace Blur Announces End of Season 2 and Start of Season 3 Rewards

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Blur has announced the end of Season 2, with traders now eligible to receive airdrops from the second season. They have 45 days to claim their BLUR tokens. As Season 2 concludes, Season 3 has begun and will last for six months, offering new rewards for NFT traders and BLUR holders. 50% of the rewards for Season 3 will be granted to NFT traders through Blur Points, which can be earned by bidding, listing, and lending NFTs.

